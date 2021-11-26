Covid-19 hospital patient numbers drop to lowest in 13 days

The number of Covid-patients in hospital has dropped to the lowest number in the last 13 days, with 571 currently receiving hospital treatment according to latest figures.
The number of patients in hospital represents a drop of 11% on last Friday.
However, while moving in the right direction, it is still 4% higher than two weeks ago.
The number of patients currently receiving treatment in ICU is 126, another drop on the previous figure of 132.
While there were two further admissions to the ICU in the last 24 hours, 5 were discharged.
