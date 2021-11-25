Strong interest in Census Enumerator roles as competition opens

There has been a lot of interest in Census Enumerator roles, competition for which opened online this morning.

People will be needed from 28 February and 6 May next year to deliver the census forms and collect them.

The next Census of Population will be held on 3 April 2022 and the Central Statistics Office are now recruiting 5,100 Census Enumerators countrywide.

Enumerators can earn up to €3,200 for 10 weeks' part-time work.

The job of Census Enumerator is highly flexible, so a perfect option for many people not in a position to commit to full time work. Over the ten weeks enumerators will work approximately 22 hours per week and can largely pick their own hours.

Each enumerator is responsible for the delivery and collection of around 400 census forms in their local area.

The last census was held in 2016 and should occur every five years but was postponed last year due to the pandemic.

Ms Murphy said enumerators are the key to the whole operation and are the "public face of the census".

She said this year’s form will have eight new questions on topics such as renewable energy sources, childcare and working from home and there are some small changes to some existing questions.

"We are expecting to get a lot of interest this time," she said.