Search

24 Nov 2021

New report finds vulnerable children ending up in care without proper interventions

New report finds vulnerable children ending up in care without proper interventions

New report finds vulnerable children ending up in care without proper interventions

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

A lack of joint-up service provision for mental health and other issues is resulting in some vulnerable children ending up in care without the proper interventions, according to the head of the Child Care Law Reform Project.

The latest report from Dr Carole Coulter reviews three years of legal proceedings which shows delays in accessing mental health services are resulting in children being place into care thus delaying family reunification.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Dr Coulter said there are cases where a more timely intervention could have prevented a child, who has become a risk in the home while also being extremely distressed, from ending up in the care system.

She continued that timely intervention by social services are needed and Tusla cannot access the assessments necessary to ensure impacted families can receive proper supports adding that a full review of what services are available for children and young people is required, to examine their capacity, needs and the criteria under law that is used to diagnose mental health issues.

Dr Coulter also highlighted gaps in legislation that prevent the family of a mother killed by her partner from seeking access to care for the child or children and while fortunately the killing of a mother by a father is very rare, the father still remains the legal guardian when in custody, and the children can often end up in care.

She said that issues arise around the victim's family, who cannot be involved in care proceedings or apply to be a notice party, unless the child or children have lived with them for the previous 12 months adding the establishment of Family Court "is at last on the agenda" with the heads of Bill published and the Department of Justice reviewing the ancillary services that would be required.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media