Search

23/11/2021

Frustration as PCR tests unavailable in half the country

Frustration as PCR tests unavailable in half the country

Reporter:

David Power

No PCR tests were available for today through the HSE's self-referral portal in 13 counties, including cities Dublin, Cork and Waterford.

Due to a surge in suspected Covid-19 cases, a number of centres around the country have no test appointments available for the next two days. 

There are currently no walk-in test centres available in the country.

Speaking on RTÉ's Today with Claire Byrne, GP Dr Ilona Duffy said walk-in test centres in areas with high levels of Covid-19 must be opened up.

She said difficulty in accessing PCR tests is creating huge frustration for people with symptoms.

Patients' only option then is to rely on antigen tests, which are not always accurate.

She said the delay in accessing PCR tests means it is going to be very difficult to keep people on board with the message that those who are symptomatic should stay home and get tested.

The 14-day incidence of Covid-19 in Ireland is now over 1,266 cases for every 100,000 people.

There was some good news on the amount of people hospitalised however, as there was an increase in discharges which rose to 74 in the past 24 hours, the highest since February 10th. 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media