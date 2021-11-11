Search

11/11/2021

Status Yellow wind warning issued by Met Eireann

Status Yellow wind warning issued by Met Eireann

Reporter:

David Power

Met Éireann has put out a Status Yellow wind warning for two counties as winds pick up this evening.

Issued just after 1pm today, November 11, the warning will be valid from 4pm this afternoon until 8am on Friday morning for Galway and Mayo.

The national weather forecaster states that during this time south to southwest winds, veering west to southwest, will occasionally reach mean speeds of 45 to 65 km/hr with gusts of 90 to 110 km/hr.

There is already a marine warning in effect until midnight.

The Status Yellow gale warning applies to all coasts of Ireland, as well as the Irish Sea.

Met Éireann's forecast nationally says this afternoon will be cloudy with light rain and drizzle in many areas at first.

It will be become wet and windy through the afternoon and evening as persistent rain spreads eastwards across the country and southerly winds will increase fresh to strong and gusty. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees are expected.

Conditions are forecast to become wet and windy later in the afternoon and evening as persistent rain spreads eastwards across the country and southerly winds will increase fresh to strong and gusty.

