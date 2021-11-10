Search

10/11/2021

COP26 draft deal urges countries to 'revisit and strengthen" targets to cut emissions

COP26 draft deal urges countries to 'revisit and strengthen" targets to cut emissions

The draft also calls for faster phasing out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels.

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

The first draft of a deal for COP26 has called on countries to strengthen their emissions-cutting plans in the next year in a bid to keep the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius within reach.

In a first for a UN deal, the draft also calls for faster phasing out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels, but could possible be taken out of any final agreement as there is likely to be strong resistance from some countries.

The draft "cover decision" was published today but the final version must be agreed upon consensus of nearly 200 countries.

The draft deal was published following analysis which warned existing plans for this decade put the world on track for 2.4 degree Celsius of warming , far above the goals that were internationally agreed in the Paris accord to curb temperature rises to "well below" 2 degrees Celsius and try to limit them to 1.5 degree Celsius.

President of COP26 Alok Sharma made it clear that there will be no attempt to renegotiate the Paris Agreement, although the draft deal says the impact of climate change will be much lower with 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming rather than 2 degrees Celsius, adding that this decade will require more action.

The document also urges countries to set out long-term strategies by the end of next year to reach net-zero emissions by about mid-century.

Developing countries along with campaigners have raised concerns over the provision of finance for poorer nations to cope with the impact of climate change in the draft deal, which calls for them to at least double their collective provision of climate finance to help them adapt to climate change.

Delegations are expected to be in contact with their leaders and capitals to discuss what their position will be - particularly in those countries whose leaders did not attend the summit, such as China and Russia.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media