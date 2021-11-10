PROPERTY WATCH: What's not to like! Country cottage oozing potential going for €50k at auction

This detached one bedroom cottage is going up for auction with a guide price of €50,000.
Modernisation is required for the "Brenda's Cottage" property in Ballindarra, Birr, Co Offaly.
The potential home is situated approximately 5km south of Birr town centre.
The property extends to approximately 70 sq. m (753 sq. ft).
