Majority of employees surveyed can't wait for return of Christmas parties

Over 80 per cent of people recently surveyed say they are looking forward to the return of Christmas parties, this festive season.

Creative Production Agency FUEL decided to gauge just how many people want to get into the festive mood and meet up with colleagues.

Renowned for putting on some of the best parties and festivals in the country, FUEL carried out a survey and it transpires that the annual Christmas party gets a definite thumbs up from workers!

The survey also found:

83% can’t wait for this year’s party and are keen to hit the dancefloor70% want to attend in person and meet their work colleagues

53% would like the option of attending or hybrid

52% would prefer something small and intimate

While 40% of companies are planning the party, a measly 17% of employees say their office party is booked even though it’s November already!

It’s a big yes to Kris Kindle but a no to weird gifts such as bog roll and Santakinis…

80% of bosses foot the bill when it comes to the celebrations



As companies return to the office, confidence is high amongst workers with 70% keen to attend an ‘in person’ event, and colleagues would also like the option of a hybrid party enabling those working remotely to be involved in the festivities!

However, with only 40% of respondents indicating their employer has confirmed their Christmas party, it’s time to make definite plans. The preference for a Christmas team building activity is led by cocktail making, with pizza making coming in a close second.

Kris Kindle is always popular, so FUEL also asked about the weirdest gift ever received and answers ranged from slightly strange to the downright creepy, from blow-up dolls to a Borat-inspired ‘Santakini’ to fluorescent garden gnomes…

There was also a healthy dose of cheap skates in the inventory of gifts received, with lots of regifted presents bearing the name of the original recipient, while other awful gifts included tissues, cigarettes for non-smokers, and even bog roll!

The FUEL studios on Camden Street, Dublin 2 have a unique multi-room venue space incorporating a high spec studio that allows for an ideal hybrid event set-up catering for several hundred people physically and no limit to those who can join virtually.

This means that some colleagues can meet and try cocktail or pizza making on Camden Street while colleagues can join in the same experience virtually in Lisbon or London at the same time.