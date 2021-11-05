INMO makes urgent call for winter plan after THOUSANDS on trolleys this week
The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) is calling on the government and HSE to publish the highly anticipated winter plan for the health service.
The call comes after the group revealed news that 2305 patients were on trolleys during the first week of November, the highest since the pandemic began.
INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, said, "Unless urgent action is taken we are going to see record-breaking numbers in our hospitals every week. It is now the first week of November and we have still yet to see a comprehensive winter plan from the Minister for Health and the HSE. This delay in publishing a fully funded solution to the overcrowding crisis that exists in our hospitals is unacceptable."
According to Ní Sheaghdha, staff in Irish hospitals are "exhausted" dealing with rising trolley numbers as well as increasing Covid-related hospitalisations.
She said, "We need funding to implement the Safe-Staffing Framework, which determines the safe levels of nurse-to-patient ratio. Just like we have a pupil-teacher ratio that advises on the optimum number of children in a classroom to one teacher. We are hearing examples in our hospitals of one nurse to fifteen patients in a ward. This is not a safe environment for the nurse or patients."
We may be a few months away from the first Grand Slam of the year at the Australian Open and long past the Wimbledon Championships last Summer when tennis takes over the TV airwaves, but that hasn't stopped Tennis Ireland from doing all they can to sell the sport to the next generation.
During the midterm they nominated Carlingford Tennis to kick start their ‘Tennis Festival’. This is an initiative aimed at getting young players on court and learning the basic coordination skills to play tennis but in a fun and safe way.
Headed up by local coach John McGahon who is also a performance coach for Leinster Tennis, he arranged for Tennis Ireland and regional coaches to come to Carlingford for coach education days focusing on young kids ages from 6-10 for a free tennis festival that included specific games and fun learning for these juniors.
The coaches dressed up as super hero’s and lots of fun was had on the day. In total we had 48 juniors playing on the courts in different sessions:
1) Red Ball (beginner) were we had 24 kids ranging from 6-10
2) Orange Ball were we had 18 kids play 11-13
3) Green Ball were we arranged match play and fun games for teenagers 14-16
Here are a selection of photos of the happy coaches and students learning more about the sport of tennis. Could this be the start of a further love of the sport?
