REVEALED: how much match 5 Lotto winners won at weekend ahead of tonight's massive lottery jackpot

With the Lotto jackpot capped at €19,060,800 again tonight, the National Lottery has revealed the increased amount of money which match 5 players won on Saturday.

A total of 42 winners shared in a €1 million jackpot, scooping €23,367 each. They were just one number away from winning the massive jackpot.

These players were from Clare, Cork, Dublin, Kerry, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Monaghan, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow.

The lucky winners, who purchased their tickets in-store and online, are advised to sign the back of their tickets and keep them safe.

The winners should make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

As the main prize is capped, the additional funds that would have usually gone to the jackpot have been flowing down to the lower prize tiers for each of the subsequent draws.

Across the last 9 Lotto draws, 144 Lotto players have benefited from the boosted prize funds at the Match 5 + Bonus and Match 5 tiers.

The current Lotto jackpot has been rolling since Wednesday, June 9th.

Tonight’s Lotto draw will mark the tenth consecutive draw in which the jackpot has remained capped at €19.06 million with lower prize tiers continuing to benefit from the prize roll down.

Ahead of tonight’s record-breaking draw, the National Lottery are continuing to appeal to players to purchase their tickets early ahead of the 7.45pm cut-off time for sales.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “Could tonight be the night that one lucky Lotto player becomes the largest Lotto jackpot winner ever seen in the history of the game in Ireland? It has been almost five months since we have seen a Lotto jackpot winner and just over a month since the jackpot was capped at €19,060,800.

"During this time, in excess of €51.3 million has been raised for the Good Causes fund while 144 Lotto players have benefited from the boosted prize funds at lower prize tiers since Saturday 2nd October.

"As we get closer to tonight’s record-breaking draw, we are continuing to appeal to players to purchase their tickets early either in-store, through the National Lottery app or at www.lottery.ie ahead of the 7.45pm cut-off time for sales. Will Ireland be home to a new multi-millionaire in just a few hours? We will have to wait and see!” the spokesperson said.