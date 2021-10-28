Food Safety Alert: Popular instant noodles recalled due to possible glass splinters

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland has issued a recall notice for a batch of instant noodles because of fears there may be glass in the packet.
MAMA Oriental Style Instant Noodles with Tom Yum Pork Flavour has been recalled due to the possible presence of glass, according to the FSAI.
The batch affected has the best before date of 28/04/2022. Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batch.
Glen Emmets captain Conor Grimes is presented with the Christy Bellew Cup following his side's victory over John Mitchels. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Will Patching watches on as St Pats' players celebrate regaining the lead. (Pic: Ben McShane/Sportsfile)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.