Cost of living: Sinn Féin launch survey about the impact of rising costs

Sinn Féin has recently launched a survey about the impact of the cost of living and the rise of expenses in Ireland.

The survey is inviting people to share their stories of how the rising costs of rent, childcare, energy bills, and other daily expenses are impacting them.

Sinn Fein TD Kathleen Funchion said it is clear that families and workers are facing serious challenges with the rising cost of living.

"From soaring energy prices to eye-watering rents and expanding childcare costs, many households are struggling to make ends meet." she added.

Sinn Féin said the Government’s Budget saw far too little support for families and workers, with nothing outlined to substantially address sky-high childcare costs or rents and this government failed to act and address the cost of living crisis.

“This shows how out-of-touch this government is when it comes to understanding the needs of ordinary people." added Deputy Funchion.

