Search

19/10/2021

416 patients waiting on hospital beds across Ireland this morning

416 patients waiting on hospital beds across Ireland this morning

416 patients are waiting on hospital beds across Ireland this morning

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

416 admitted patients are waiting for hospital beds in Ireland this morning, according to INMO's Trolley Watch.

323 patients are waiting in the emergency department, and 93 patients are in wards elsewhere across the country.

21 of these patients are under the age of 16.

University Hospital Limerick have the longest waiting time, with 55 admitted patients waiting on beds, 38 in the emergency department and 17 in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

University Hospital Galway have 52 patients waiting, with 46 without a bed in the emergency department and 6 in wards elsewhere. 

Letterkenny University Hospital have 48 patients waiting for beds, 11 in the emergency departments and 37 in other wards.

INMO Trolley Watch is designed to count the number of patients waiting for a bed in hospitals across Ireland every day.

In September 2021, the INMO recorded 8,414 admitted patients without hospital beds.

Among these 8,414 patients, 155 were children.

Under pressure Portlaoise A&E and maternity raised with Sinn Féin's health spokesman

Laois visit featured meetings with hospital staff, management and health workers in community

ICU patients admitted to Letterkenny hospital may have to be transferred to other hospitals

CEO of Saolta group says situation at hospital being monitored ‘very carefully’

Harkin slams Executive for following "disastrous" Tory pandemic approach

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media