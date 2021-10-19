Search

19/10/2021

Gardaí seize €70,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb in Dublin yesterday afternoon

Gardai have seized €70,000 worth of cannabis in Dublin yesterday (Image: Shutterstock)

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

Gardaí have seized €70,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb yesterday afternoon.

The search was conducted on Capel Street, Dublin 1 yesterday at 3pm after a search warrant was granted to the Gardaí attached to Store Street Garda Station.

Gardaí also seized documents and cash to the value of €6,880.

The drugs will now be sent for analysis.

Gardaí say, investigation is still on-going and no arrests have been made at present. 

