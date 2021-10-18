Life-changing amounts won in Saturday night's lotto but capped jackpot remains untouched

Ireland’s largest ever Lotto jackpot remains up for grabs this Wednesday night (October 20th) after there was no outright winner of the record €19.06 million jackpot in Saturday night’s draw.

Over 235,000 players won prizes in the draw which include four big winners from Cavan, Cork, Dublin and Kildare who all won life-changing prizes.



As there were no additional funds added to Saturday night's astonishing jackpot, this meant that in excess of €1 million was distributed to the next winning tier for the Match 5 + Bonus prize.

Two players from Cavan and Kildare both came to within just one number of the massive jackpot to share a total prize fund of €1,281,718 and will now claim €640,859 each.

The Kildare winner purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket at the Daybreak store on main street in Newbridge on the day of the draw while the Cavan winner purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket at the renowned Hannigan’s store in Cootehill Town in Co. Cavan.

Hannigan’s store in Cootehill is run by brothers, Niall, Sean and Padraig and they have the Midas touch when it comes to selling winning lottery tickets to their customers who have won over €9 million in prizes in National Lottery games since 2001.

Previous wins include two Lotto jackpots worth £1 million (punts) in 2001 and another €4.8 million Lotto jackpot win in 2007.

Most recently, Hannigan’s again hit the headlines after they sold a winning EuroMillions ticket worth €256,158 to ‘The Little Rays Syndicate’ who, with 295 members became the largest ever lottery syndicate to win a top tier prize in Ireland.

The winning numbers for Saturday night's Lotto draw were: 01, 07, 20, 21, 24, 44 and the bonus was 19.

Meanwhile, two further Lotto players in Ballinspittle in Co. Cork and in Raheny in Dublin 5 will also be celebrating after both players won the top prize of €250,000 in Saturday’s Lotto Plus 2 draw.

The player in Ballinspittle purchased their winning Quick Pick at the Centra store in the centre of Ballinspittle village while the Dublin player bought their winning Quick Pick ticket at the SuperValu store in Raheny Shopping Centre.

The winning numbers in Saturday night’s Lotto Plus 2 draw were: 01, 03, 05, 24, 25, 39 and the bonus was 06.