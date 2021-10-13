Search

Govt assurances that people will be able to get their toys for Christmas in the UK

An aerial view of Felixstowe port. Photo: Wikipedia

Reporter:

David Power

There will be no shortage of Christmas presents despite shipping containers carrying toys and electrical goods being diverted from the UK's biggest port because it was full.

The world's largest container shipping company, Maersk, has diverted some ships away from Felixstowe port because there is nowhere left to stack containers at the port.

There is currently an acute shortage of truck drivers.

"I'm confident that people will be able to get their toys for Christmas," Conservative Party Chairman Oliver Dowden said when asked about the problems at Felixstowe port.

"We are working through these challenges, to address them," he said. He said they were providing 5,000 training spaces to train HGV drivers. 

"I am confident that people will be able to get their toys for Christmas, this year," he told Sky News. 

Dowden, who is a cabinet minister without portfolio in the Cabinet Office, said the situation was improving at the port.

When asked whether or not people should start to buy now for Christmas, he said: "I would say just buy as you do normally."

