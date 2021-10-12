Search

12/10/2021

Budget 2022 promises free contraception for Irish women aged 17-25

Budget 2022 promises free contraception for Irish women aged 17-25

Budget 2022 promises free contraception for Irish women aged 17-25

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

Free contraception for Irish women aged 17-25 has been promised as part of Budget 2022. 

It's part of a women's health package of €31million which will be invested in tackling period poverty as well as the free contraception initiative. 

Additional funding has also been allocated to combat sexual assault. 

The free initiative will include the cost of prescription contraception, the cost of fitting and removing long-acting reversible contraception, and the cost of consultations. 

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, was "delighted" about the news and said, "Those of us who campaigned for Repeal committed to progressing this." 

A report on contraception access published by the health department in 2019 identified issues such as local access, cost, embarrassment, inconvenience and lack of knowledge as barriers to access. 

Today's announcement reflects the recommendations from the report, including young women being prioritised for free contraception. 

The Department of Health will be discussing the measures with GPs and pharmacists, and it's expected women will be able to access free contraception from August 2022. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media