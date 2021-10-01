Search

01/10/2021

Irish Rail announces intercity and commuter train service disruption due to line upgrades this weekend

Irish Rail has announced details of intercity and commuter train service disruptions due to line upgrades this weekend.

Due to Engineering Works between Lisduff and Thurles and between Hazelhatch and Newbridge on Saturday and Sunday, October 2 and 3, the following service alterations and amendments will take place:

Saturday, October 2

09:20 Limerick to Galway is deferred to 09:25hrs
19:50 Limerick to Galway is deferred to 19:58hrs
17:10 Heuston to Athlone is cancelled
17:30 Heuston to Galway will be bus transfers from Heuston to Tullamore and Athlone, second bus transfer from Heuston to Clara and Athlone, third bus transfer from Portarlington to Tullamore and Athlone, train at 19:45hrs from Athlone to Galway
18:30 Heuston to Galway is cancelled
19:35 Heuston to Galway will be bus transfers direct from Heuston to Athlone, second bus transfer from Heuston to Tullamore and Athlone, third bus transfer from Portarlington to Tullamore and Athlone, train at 21:35hrs from Athlone to Galway
15:05 Galway to Heuston will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Clara, Tullamore, Portarlington, Kildare, Newbridge and Heuston
17:20 Galway to Heuston will operate as and will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Tullamore, Portarlington, Kildare, Newbridge and Heuston
19:20 Galway to Heuston will operate as and will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Clara, Tullamore, Portarlington, Monasterevin, Kildare, Newbridge, Sallins and Heuston
18:15 Heuston to Westport will be bus transfers direct from Heuston to Athlone, second bus transfer from Heuston to Tullamore and Athlone, train at 20:15hrs from Athlone to Westport
18:20 Westport to Heuston will operate as and will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Clara, Tullamore, Portarlington and Heuston
20:32 Ballina to Manulla Junction is deferred to 21:05hrs
21:05 Manulla Junction to Ballina is deferred to 21:45hrs
17:35 Heuston to Waterford will be bus transfers direct from Heuston to Athy, second bus transfer from Sallins to Athy, third bus transfer from Kildare to Athy, train at 19:00hrs from Athy to Waterford
18:35 Heuston to Waterford will be bus transfers direct from Heuston to Athy, second bus transfer from Newbridge to Athy, third bus transfer from Kildare to Athy , train at 20:05hrs from Athy to Waterford
16:05 Waterford to Heuston is cancelled
18:25 Waterford to Heuston will operate to Athy only, bus transfers direct from Athy to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athy to Kildare

Sunday, October 3

Due to Engineering Works between Lisduff and Thurles and between Hazelhatch and Newbridge on Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd October, the following service alterations and amendments will take place:08:00 Heuston to Galway will be bus transfers from Heuston to Kildare, train at 08:55hrs from Kildare to Galway
08:30 Heuston to Tralee will be bus transfers from Heuston to Portlaoise, train at 09:50hrs from Portlaoise to Tralee
09:40 Athlone to Westport is deferred to 10:06hrs
10:35 Ballina to Manulla Junction is deferred to 10:55hrs
11:07 Manulla Junction to Ballina is deferred to 11:32hrs
11:40 Heuston to Galway will not serve Clara
11:00 Galway to Heuston is deferred to 11:35hrs
10:45 Mallow to Cork is deferred to 11:20hrs
10:08 Limerick Junction to Limerick is deferred to 10:50hrs
09:10 Heuston to Waterford is deferred to 09:45hrs

