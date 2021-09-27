New study shows Leaving Cert points affect future earnings

Points achieved in the Leaving Certificate can affect future earnings, a study has found.

Graduate earnings were also found to be influenced by the secondary school and higher education institution the person studied.

The Higher Education Authority (HEA) and the Central Statistics Office (CSO) came to the conclusion after looking through graduation records as well as data from Revenue, the Department of Social Protection and the Department of Education and Skills.

The research - collected in a study called 'An Analysis of Graduate Earnings across Higher Education Institutions' - controlled for factors including gender, age, final grade, award type, socio-economic group, second level school type, Leaving Certificate points and sector of employment.

The study highlighted that graduates from colleges and universities had achieved the highest Leaving Cert points overall, while graduates from ITs had generally attained lower points. According to the report, choice of institution varied by gender, socio-economic background and Leaving Cert results.

A gap of €257 was found in average weekly earnings between the highest and lowest earning institutions four years after graduation. A gap remains when graduates are compared on a like-for-like basis, however the figure dips to €154.

According to the HEA, the difference in earnings across institutions is "likely due to regional earnings differences and institutional prestige factors".

HEO CEO Dr Alan Wall said, "[The findings] will help institutions and other stakeholders in providing students with appropriate career advice and relevant information on their course choices."