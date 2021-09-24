TWITTER REACTS: Irish students skip school for climate strike
Students across Ireland are demanding climate action at protests across the country today.
Young people from all over Ireland are taking part in 'Friday for Future' today to have their voices heard, along with people from all over the world including climate activist Greta Thunberg.
The strikes come ahead of the Cop26 UN Climate Change Conference due to take place in November.
Irish Twitter users had this to say about the action:
#FridaysForFurture are back. Around 200 people attended a demonstration in #Cork as part of the Fridays for Future global climate strike. One of those taking part was second-year law student Alicia O’Sullivan from @UCC. "We definitely need to do more," she said. @rtenews pic.twitter.com/vDXpbs4A5z— Paschal Sheehy (@PaschalSheehy) September 24, 2021
Does anyone over 40 really care about climate change, apart from David Attenborough?— thebabycruiser (@thebabycruiser) September 24, 2021
I feel it is not appropriate for a national broadcaster to urge children to miss school . This article is a rallying call for truancy— John Whelan (@offportal) September 24, 2021
Proud Mammy moment! School pupils around Ireland prepare for climate strike https://t.co/dsbetLwA9i via @rte— Mary M Doyle (@ItisMaryDoyle) September 24, 2021
The people with most to lose because of climate change are coming out in force. They can march today and will be able to vote soon. School pupils around Ireland prepare for climate strike https://t.co/xQSDLZUQJz via @rte— Tanya Ward (@Tanya_Ward) September 24, 2021
Wonderful turnout for the student climate protest outside Dáil Éireann today. Our student wing Volt Ógra were there showing our commitment to more responsible climate policy. #NoPlanetB #ClimateAction #FridaysForFuture #UprootTheSystem pic.twitter.com/XV3IQUrsMN— Volt Éire (@VoltIreland) September 24, 2021
#FridaysForFuture strike in Dublin, Ireland— Kevin O'Mahony (@Kev_OMahony) September 24, 2021
Climate Minister Eamon Ryan showed up to speak to campaigners pic.twitter.com/bpXRa2qUEY
Fair play to you all. Well Done ✔— Gemma McEnerney (@gemmahmcenerney) September 24, 2021
