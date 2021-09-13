PROPERTY WATCH: Make a break for the countryside with this €75,000 doer-upper

If you've had enough of the hustle and bustle of urban life, or you're simply looking for a rural retreat, then this quaint two-bedroom cottage nestled in the Clare countryside could be for you.

Going under the hammer next month with an Advised Minimum Value of €75,000, the property sits on a large 1.14 acre site within a five-minute drive of Ballynacally village and 18km from Ennis.

Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to browse through the gallery of pictures

For those with an eye for refurbishment, this little gem could be the ideal canvas to put their stamp on.

The property requires complete refurbishment and modernisation but offers excellent potential for one's own dwelling on a private, large plot. There is a paddock to the rear with stables and outbuildings on site also.

For more information and to view the full ad, CLICK HERE.