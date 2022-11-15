Tuesday's weather forecast for Louth

Mainly dry and sunny on Tuesday.
Scattered showers will develop through the afternoon and evening but will mainly affect southern areas where some will be heavy.
Highest temperatures of 11 or 12 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds.
Long clear spells overnight Tuesday night with showers continuing on coasts.
Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees in light southerly breezes.
Tom Dwyer, a local resident, Eugene Conlon of Dunleer Energy, Gerry Reyburn DkIT, Garrett Shine and Fergal Cassidy of Blackrock Tidy Towns
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.