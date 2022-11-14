Monday's weather forecast for Louth

Cloud and rain will gradually clear this morning and it'll be dry and sunny for a time.
Highest temperatures of 11 or 12 degrees. Light southerly winds will freshen later and become strong by evening.
Becoming wet and windy again by tonight.
Rain will be heavy for a time and will clear northeastwards by morning.
Fresh to strong and gusty southeasterly winds will moderate and veer westerly as the rain clears.
Lowest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.