Saturday's weather forecast for Louth

Cloudy at first on Saturday with the isolated rain and drizzle then becoming dry with some bright spells developing.
Another quite mild day with highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in moderate south to southeast winds.
Saturday night will be generally dry and cloudy with just isolated patches of rain for much of the night.
Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in moderate southeasterly winds, freshening on Atlantic coasts.
Elaine Galligan, Regional Support Manager East, Family Carers Ireland; Marie Matthews, Netwatch Louth Family Carer of the Year and Páraic McGahey, Community Support Manager for Louth and Meath
