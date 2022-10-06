Irish Water advise of water disruption in Dundalk this afternoon

Irish Water have advised that due to emergency flushing, customers in Parnell Park, Hughes Park, Ladywell Square, Goslings Terrace, Parnell Park, Stapleton Place, Dundalk and surrounding areas may experience low pressure and/or water outages for short periods on Thursday, 6th October, 2022 between 2.00pm and 7.00pm.
Irish Water have apologised for any inconvenience caused
Patrick Joy, President of the Irish Exporters Association, Steve Breen of Thyme-IT (Sponsors of the Award), Micheál McArdle, and Simon McKeever, Chief Executive of the Irish Exporters Association
Naomh Fionnbarra's Shauna Markey lifts the Intermediate Championship trophy aloft. (Pic: Warren Matthews)
The Cooley Kickhams Ladies celebrate with the Senior trophy following their victory over St Patricks in Dunleer. (Pic: Warren Matthews)
