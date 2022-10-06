Thursday's weather forecast for Louth

Thursday will be a breezy and a showery day.
Scattered showers will turn more frequent by afternoon, and some will be heavy.
Quite cloudy with the best of any sunny spells in the south of the province later in the day.
Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds.
Clear spells and scattered showers to start the night.
A band of more persistent rain will spread from the northwest overnight, turning heavy in places.
Rather breezy with moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees.
Dylan McKeown grabbed three vital points down the stretch for the Dundalk side as they narrowly avoided relegation. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Odhrán Doherty, Louth Local Sports Partnership, Finbar Gethins, Louth CoCo Ashley Hunter, Head of Participation, Swim Ireland and Mark Kimmins, Joe McGuinness and Graham Russell, Louth CoCo
Patrick Joy, President of the Irish Exporters Association, Steve Breen of Thyme-IT (Sponsors of the Award), Micheál McArdle, and Simon McKeever, Chief Executive of the Irish Exporters Association
