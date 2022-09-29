Dundalk FC radio documentary set to hit the airwaves

The first of a two-part radio documentary series on Dundalk Football Club will air this Saturday morning on Dundalk FM.

The documentary, titled Dundalk FC: 1903-2022, chronologically charts the history of The Lilywhites, from their origins as the Great Northern Railway team, right up until the present day under Stephen O’Donnell.

Presented by regular Dundalk FM hosts Orla Crilly and Jason Kelly, the documentary has been funded by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the Television Licence fee.

“I’d like to extend a huge thanks to all the Dundalk FC fans, players and management past and present that contributed,” producer David Bellew stated.

“I would also like to especially thank Gavin McLaughlin for organising the interviews, Tara Tine for the vox pop, and to Dundalk FC for all of their help and assistance in making the documentary.”

Part one airs this coming Saturday, October 1st at 9am, and begins with the contribution of Robbie Rafferty, author of The Summer League’s Story, Stars of the Summer League, and A Century of Local Soccer 1919-2019.

Current kitman Noel Walsh also discusses the history and superstitions of the now iconic black and white strip, while the legendary John Murphy talks about his life-long association with local football.

The popular Dundalk FM commentator remains the only Dundalk native to captain The Lilywhites to League of Ireland glory, when he did so in 1963, before they became the first-ever Irish team to record a win on European soil that same year by defeating FC Zurich.

Murphy later served as assistant manager to Jim McLaughlin, as Dundalk enjoyed a sustained period of success under the Derryman between 1974 and 1983.

Part two airs on Saturday week, and opens with Dundalk Democrat soccer reporter Niall Newberry discussing Turlough O’Connor’s glorious reign as manager, which ended in 1993.

Another local reporter, Ciaran Callan of Finalwhistle.ie, comments on Dundalk’s plunge into the First Division, while both recount the club’s brush with extinction in 2012.

Current head coach and former captain Stephen O’Donnell, along with players such as Andy Boyle, Brian Gartland, Patrick Hoban and David McMillan, reflect on their time playing under Stephen Kenny, now Republic of Ireland manager, as the club achieved unprecedented success, both domestically and on the European stage, highlighted by an unforgettable 3-0 Champions League win over BATE Borisov in 2016.

Both parts of Dundalk FC: 1903-2022 can be listened to on Saturday, October 1st, and then on Saturday, October 8th at 9am on Dundalk FM 97.7 or dundalkfm.com online.