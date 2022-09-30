Friday's weather forecast for Louth

Wet and windy on Friday morning with outbreaks of rain along with some squally downpours.
Rain will clear eastwards into the Irish Sea in the afternoon with sunny spells and showers following from the west.
Maximum temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in strong and gusty southerly winds which will veer westerly by afternoon.
Breezy overnight with clear spells and fairly widespread showers, some heavy with thunder in Atlantic coastal counties. Minimum temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds.
(L-R) Joan Martin, Chief Executive, Louth County Council, pictured with Michael Mullen, Building Design Partnership Ltd
Dr Anthony Soares, Director of the Centre for Cross Border Studies; An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin and Peter Osborne, Chair of the Centre for Cross Border Studies.
