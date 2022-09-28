Search

Louth senator welcomes major investment in childcare in Budget 

28 Sept 2022 12:28 PM

Fine Gael is ensuring the best start for every child with major investment in childcare and early education in Budget 2023, said Louth Fine Gael Senator John McGahon

Families throughout Ireland have been facing rising household bills and we want to make it make it easier for those really feeling the squeeze.

Senator John McGahon said: “If you’re looking after a family, you’re facing higher energy bills, grocery bills, and the added cost of childcare.

"The double payment of child benefit worth €140 per child will significantly help qualifying households in November.

“Childcare is not an option for tens of thousands of families and the pressure this cost places on families is insurmountable.

"The €121 million National Childcare Scheme will cut costs by up to 25% for families from next year. With this measure, we have put up to €175 a month, or €2,106 a year, back in parent’s pockets.

“The new Core Funding model has provided certainty to parents that their childcare fees will not increase. The further allocation of €59 million will provide for further hours and further places.

“660 additional mainstream teachers will ensure the lowest ever PTR at primary level of1:23. Over 1,190 SNAs brings to 20,300 the number supporting pupils. Over 680 more special education teachers will be provided”, said Senator McGahon.

“Next year, the childcare budget reaches €1 billion, five years ahead of target. The combination of measures will help make childcare more affordable and ensure the sustainability of childcare providers.

“This month, we have seen a historic pay increase for early learning and childcare workers. The new Employment Regulation Order, coupled with the provisions in the budget to widen tax bands, will further enhance pay and conditions in the sector, recognising the passion, professional standing and dedication of childcare practitioners.

“We need a stable and growing childcare sector, to attract and retain childcare professionals and to ensure that we can increase the capacity of childcare provision throughout the country.

"Universal access to childcare is essential to ensure an equality of opportunity for all children.

“Fine Gael are committed to cutting the cost of childcare of all families and today’s budget is a monumental step in the right direction”, concluded Senator McGahon.

 

