Thursday's weather forecast for Louth

A wet and dull start to Thursday, with fresh southwest winds.
It will become dry and sunny by mid-afternoon and winds will turn northwesterly.
Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees.
Thursday night will be mainly dry and clear.
It will be noticeably colder with lowest temperatures of 6 or 7 degrees with light to moderate northwesterly winds, some mist and fog may form.
