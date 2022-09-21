Wednesday's weather forecast for Louth

Sunny spells at first but becoming rather cloudy on Wednesday morning.
Some patches of light rain and drizzle but a mostly dry day. Another mild and humid day with top temperatures ranging 17 to 19 Celsius in mostly moderate southerly winds.
Wednesday night becoming rather breezy on Wednesday night.
It will be dry for most of the night but towards dawn on Thursday, rain will begin to edge in from the west.
Mild and humid with minimum temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in fresh to strong south or southwest winds.
Harry Butterly of Stabannon taking on John Mitchels Andrew Bingham in Friday night's Dkit Sport Junior Champonship game in Darver. Pic: Arthur Kinahan
Shane Griffin of Waterford in action against Alfie Lewis of Dundalk during the Extra.ie FAI Cup Quarter-Final match between Waterford and Dundalk at the RSC in Waterford. Photos by Ben McShane/Sportsf
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.