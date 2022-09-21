Search

21 Sept 2022

Wednesday's weather forecast for Louth

Reporter:

Jason Newman

21 Sept 2022 8:00 AM

Sunny spells at first but becoming rather cloudy on Wednesday morning.

Some patches of light rain and drizzle but a mostly dry day. Another mild and humid day with top temperatures ranging 17 to 19 Celsius in mostly moderate southerly winds.

Wednesday night becoming rather breezy on Wednesday night.

It will be dry for most of the night but towards dawn on Thursday, rain will begin to edge in from the west.

Mild and humid with minimum temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in fresh to strong south or southwest winds.

