Wednesday's weather forecast for Louth

Another dry day. Cloudy to start, becoming sunnier for many in the afternoon.
Light to moderate northwest winds with highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees.
Mostly cloudy with some clear periods on Wednesday night.
Dry with just the chance of a shower near northern coasts.
Light northwest winds, and lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.
