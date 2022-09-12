Monday's weather forecast for Louth

Cloudy this morning with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle.
Mist and fog in parts too.
Whilst sunnier skies will gradually develop, lingering outbreaks of rain and drizzle will contiune for a time.
Most areas will however be dry by evening. Highest temperatures will range 17 to 20 degrees, in just light northerly breezes.
Staying mostly dry in turn tonight with long clear spells.
Some mist and fog will set in later though.
Cooler than recent nights with lowest temperatures of 6 to 11 degrees, in light northerly breezes.
