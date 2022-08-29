Monday's weather forecast for Louth

Sunny spells and scattered showers.
Highest temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees, warmest in the west, in light to moderate southeasterly breezes.
Monday night will be dry and mostly clear.
Lowest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in light easterly breezes.
