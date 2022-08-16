Dundalk Institute Research Centre makes impact at international conference in Italy

Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) said they are thrilled to report that their internationally renowned research centre NetwellCASALA recently made a significant impact at an international conference held in Italy on digital inclusion and accessibility.

NetwellCASALA at DkIT is a research centre and Living Lab where they design, develop, test and trial digital health and wellbeing solutions for older people in collaboration with the end users.

The project also includes and partners with those who care for this age group and the centre’s aim is to empower and support better and longer living in the community for older people.

NetwellCASALA researchers were well represented at the Joint International Conference on Digital Inclusion, Assistive Technology & Accessibility - ICCHP-AAATE 2022 in Lecco, Italy where their research contributed to several paper and policy presentations.

The research Centre’s Dr Michael Wilson presented his work on co-designing support engagement activities for daily living with people with dementia.

Suzanne Smith presented findings from the provision of technical support to participants in the 12-month ProACT trial that tested a technology to support older adults living with multimorbidity.

Smith also presented findings from a workshop with international Living Lab practitioners to inform the design of a digital tool to evaluate organisational readiness for the implementation of digital interventions to improve integrated care provision.

Patricia Mc Aleer communicated outcomes on the experiences of older adults using the ProACT digital technology to self-manage multimorbidity.

The NetwellCASALA team were also co-authors and contributors for additional conference sessions on the transferability of digital integrated care solutions and the policy implications of emerging digital health technologies.

NetwellCASALA are starting a new research project in October of this year and will be recruiting people over the age of 65 with two or more chronic diseases to participate.

This is an amazing opportunity to be involved in ground-breaking research which will better the life for the participant and others in the community.

For more information or a copy of any of the papers presented at this conference, or if you if you would like details on how to participate in any of the upcoming research, please contact netwellcasala@dkit.ie.