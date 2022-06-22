Dundalk Institute music researcher presented her work in Nashville

Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) said they are delighted to report that one of their esteemed music researchers Christina Lynn, recently presented her work at the 38th annual International Country Music Conference in Nashville.

Christina who has just submitted her PhD dissertation for examination, was accepted to present her work on women in Irish country music at the Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, USA this June.

Christina’s presentation focused on the life, music and legacy of Philomena Begley, who recently celebrated 60 years performing.

Christina’s research dissertation examined women and their lived experience in Irish country music focusing on Philomena Begley, Margo O’Donnell and Susan McCann.

This thesis engaged with concepts of gender roles, identity formations, and cultural reflections in Irish country music and provides the first comprehensive understanding of Irish country music from the female perspective.

The International Country Music Conference (ICMC) which was held in Nashville, Tennessee provided musical scholars an opportunity to share their work in all aspects of country music.

ICMC broadly defines country music to include variants which share common historical and cultural roots ranging from Americana, Alt. Country, Bluegrass, Cajun, Country Rock, Crossover, and Honky Tonk to the Nashville Sound, New Traditionalist, Old Time Country, and Western Swing. ICMC is truly international with scholars from Australia, Austria, Canada, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Japan, Norway, UK, and Ireland.

Christina Lynn, DkIT said: "I was delighted to be afforded the opportunity to present in person at the International Country Music Conference in Nashville this June.

"I am honoured to bring my research to this international event highlighting not only country music research in Ireland but adding value to its continued research within the broader spectrum of country music research globally."