Search

09 Jun 2022

Lifeguards for Louth beaches this summer

Lifeguards for Louth beaches this summer

Reporter:

Reporter

09 Jun 2022 2:00 PM

There will be lifeguards patrolling some beaches in Louth this summer.

Louth County Council has deployed lifeguards to Blue Flag beaches in the county from this month until September.

A Louth County Council spokesperson said that while it would be impossible to patrol the whole coastline, the local authority has designated bathing areas in the county at Templetown beach on the Cooley Peninsula, North Louth, Port beach, Mid Louth and Clogherhead Beach, South Louth.

Out and About: Party night in Dundalk's Lilywhite Lounge

Fitness visits returning to Dundalk schools

These three Blue Flag beaches have been risk assessed for safety and their beach lifeguards will patrol the designated areas during the summer period from 11am to 6pm during weekends in June and September; and 11am to 6pm daily in July and August.

The local authority urged members of the public to always check tide times and assess sea conditions before getting in the water, and never to swim under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

They also urged people to choose safety and always swim at a lifeguarded water way.

“With over 70km of coastline with spectacular views Louth naturally attracts crowds of visitors, residents and tourists to its beautiful beaches”, a spokesperson said.

“All are welcome, and we hope everyone enjoys our fantastic natural facilities, but we also urge caution around waters as we want everyone to be safe.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media