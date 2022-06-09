Lifeguards for Louth beaches this summer

There will be lifeguards patrolling some beaches in Louth this summer.

Louth County Council has deployed lifeguards to Blue Flag beaches in the county from this month until September.

A Louth County Council spokesperson said that while it would be impossible to patrol the whole coastline, the local authority has designated bathing areas in the county at Templetown beach on the Cooley Peninsula, North Louth, Port beach, Mid Louth and Clogherhead Beach, South Louth.

These three Blue Flag beaches have been risk assessed for safety and their beach lifeguards will patrol the designated areas during the summer period from 11am to 6pm during weekends in June and September; and 11am to 6pm daily in July and August.

The local authority urged members of the public to always check tide times and assess sea conditions before getting in the water, and never to swim under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

They also urged people to choose safety and always swim at a lifeguarded water way.

“With over 70km of coastline with spectacular views Louth naturally attracts crowds of visitors, residents and tourists to its beautiful beaches”, a spokesperson said.

“All are welcome, and we hope everyone enjoys our fantastic natural facilities, but we also urge caution around waters as we want everyone to be safe.”