Search

20 May 2022

Louth among the winner at IPB Pride of Place awards

Cox’s Demesne Youth & Community Project “The House” & the Blackrock Costal Community win IPB Pride of Place awards

Louth among the winner at IPB Pride of Place awards

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

19 May 2022 10:30 PM

ABOVE: Representatives from the Cox’s Demesne Youth & Community project, Clodagh O’Mahoney & Norma Cooney with Paddy Donnelly Director of services (LCC) & Marty Whelan Host at the awards ceremony, pictured along with Runners up Blackrock, Eileen Carter, Mandy Fee, representing Louth County Council, receiving their award for the Community Wellbeing Initiative category, at the IPB 'Pride of Place' awards ceremony in association with Co-operation Ireland in Killarney.

Louth County Council was well represented at the annual IPB Pride of Place awards ceremony held in The Gleneagle INEC arena, in Killarney on Monday evening, hosted by RTE’s Marty Whelan. The Cox’s Demesne Youth & Community project was honoured at the ceremony by receiving the overall winner’s award in the “Community Wellbeing Initiative” category.

The judges said: "This project made an immediate impression on the judges who met with an enthusiastic team of dedicated professional Youth workers who have made a significant difference to many young people’s lives within their community, over the last 30years." The Blackrock costal community also made a podium finish, where they came runner up in the Island and Coastal Communities category.

The Pride of Place awards, described as the ‘Oscars of the Community Sector’, celebrates the often unsung work of community groups that selflessly work to make local communities a better place to live in, work in or visit. Both local groups were among eighty six groups to have been nominated by thirty four Local Authorities across Ireland on the 19th anniversary of the awards.

Sponsored by IPB, this All-Island competition acknowledges the invaluable work undertaken by local communities to create civic-pride in their area. It focuses on people coming together to shape, improve and enjoy all that is good about their area. It has grown into the largest competition recognising and celebrating community development achievements on the island of Ireland. 

Speaking about the awards Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council Cllr. Pio Smith said: “Louth has a strong tradition of community action and volunteerism and we have taken part for many years in this Pride of Place competition. This Awards ceremony recognises the invaluable efforts of all those involved in their communities who really make a difference. I want to congratulate both groups on their awards and thank them for representing Louth with such pride”. 

Joan Martin, Chief Executive, Louth County Council said; “County Louth has been very successful over the years in the All Ireland Pride of Place competition and I congratulate the Cox’s Demesne Youth & Community project on their fantastic success in the 2021 competition, winning the overall prize in the Community Wellbeing Initiative category.

"I also congratulate the Blackrock Community on their achievement in coming runner up in the Island and Coastal Communities category. Both groups have kept up the county’s traditional strong performance in this competition. It is a wonderful competition which showcases all that is best and innovative in communities throughout the island of Ireland that we will continue to support”.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media