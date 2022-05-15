Arthur's Archives: Take a trip down memory lane!

Photographer Arthur Kinahan has gone into his archives to take our readers on a trip down memory lane.
Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery.
How many familiar faces will you spot today. Get tagging!
The Alternative Ulster: Stories from the Northern Irish Punks nominated in Film Documentary category
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.