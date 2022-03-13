Dundalk court: Man caught driving at 174kph on M1

A motorist who was detected travelling at 174kph on the M1 motorway avoided losing his driving licence at Dundalk district court last week.

James McQuade of St. Oliver Plunkett Park, Camlough was charged with dangerous driving arising out of the incident at Drumleck, Castlebellingham on July 24th 2019.

Sgt. Jimmy McGovern outlined how a speed checkpoint had been operating along the motorway shortly before 10am.

The defendant was stopped a short distance away and due to the time of day and the high volume of traffic he was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

The Defence urged the court not to impose a disqualification as Mr. McQuade - who is self employed, has six people working for him.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan heard that he was travelling to a site in Dublin on the date in question.

In imposing a €300 fine for a reduced charge of careless driving, the judge said given the special circumstances outlined she would not disqualify him from holding a driving licence but added "He needs to slow down".