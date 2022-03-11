Accused of serious assault at Dundalk train station

Dundalk courthouse
The DPP has directed two men accused of seriously assaulting a man at the local train station should only have their cases heard at district court level if a guilty plea is entered, Dundalk district court heard last week.
Patrick Stapleton (44) of Moveen East, Kilkee, Co. Clare and Aidan Connolly (33) of Claremont Crescent, Glasnevin, Dublin were both charged with assault causing harm at Clarke railway station, Dundalk on September 13th 2020,.
Mr. Stapleton was further charged with producing a vape in the course of a fight, while committing an assault.
Judge Eirinn McKiernan adjourned Mr. Connolly’s charge to the 16th of March and after guilty pleas were entered on behalf of Mr. Stapleton, she adjourned his case to the 11th of May for the preparation of a Probation report.
Having heard an outline of what was alleged, the judge said it was a very serious assault and she was reluctantly accepting jurisdiction.
