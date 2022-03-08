In pictures: Hundreds attend Dundalk vigil to support people of Ukraine

Hundreds of people attended a vigil in Dundalk to show their solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
The event, which took place at the courthouse on Market Square in town on Saturday at 3pm, saw members of the local Ukrainian community and local people join together to call for an end to the Russian invasion.
People carried Ukrainian flags and poster with a variety of messages including “Stop the War”.
