Dundalk Motors: Our motoring expert reviews the Hyundai Ioniq5

Back in November last year I gave a quick review of the Ionic5 after getting my hands on it for 24hrs when it was launched. It was quite comfortably the car I most wanted to get my hands on.

From the moment I saw the concept images I was smitten and Hyundai didn’t deviate too far from those designs. Of all the cars on our roads it is strikingly different and I maintain that even if you have only a modicum of interest in cars you have to admit it’s eye-catching. It is a design feast you’d expect from the likes of Porsche or McLaren but, and this is not in any was disparaging, it is a Hyundai. Mark my words the Ioniq 5 is the car that catapults Hyundai from being a manufacturer to a leader.

It has some snazzy features with pixelated front and rear lights, a sliding central console (I had one of these in a 2004 Renault Grand Scenic), a sliding drawer glove compartment (for our gloves), pop out handles (it had to I suppose seeing as that’s how Tesla does it), the best drive selector I’ve ever used and a 13A socket to allow you take power out of the car.

The looks are a cross between a crossover and a big hatchback - it’s 4.6m long. I see hints of a Golf, a Lancia Delta, first generation Seat Ibiza and a smattering of the Fiat 127.

Yet those hints don’t detract from the fact that it is a distinctively, unique car in its own rite. The creases on the car are spot on and very tasteful with the front bonnet line the really only noticeable curvy one.

The interior is super cool, super minimalist and super tech. It’s a nerd dream but you don’t have to one to appreciate it.

A lot of touch controls of course in the style very reminiscent of Apple products but there are buttons for frequently used items. Materials are excellent and Hyundai are really mixing it up with the big boys now.

Trawling for a negative the only thing I can find is the separate light switch for the passenger vanity mirror which seems very old hat and not the light on when the cover is slid way of doing it more common these days.

Front passengers are like the pilot and co-pilot of some space age spacecraft. The sense of space is incredible and the flat floor across the front accentuates this. It’s bright and space age.

The rear seats can move back and forth electrically to provide more boot space. Back there it is roomy and spacious with excellent headroom. Rear passengers get their own vents in the B pillars.

Driving the car for longer cemented my initial impressions. It has all the immediate power you expect from an EV accentuated when Sport mode is selected providing supercar performance in terms of speed mirrored by the speed the battery charge % disappears.

But it is wonderful to have it available for use that you just don’t get from a similarly priced petrol/diesel car. It is very quiet with little external noise delivering a lovely environment for every trip. With passengers onboard there was no noticeable reduction in performance or road manners.

It handles very well and not a lot of body roll in the bends that is a product of its low centre of gravity. Charging time at home takes 6 hours to full charge using an 11kW charger. When full, the range is 384kms for the 58kW battery rising to 481kms if you opt for the bigger 72.6 kW battery – which I would.

The larger battery provides much more flexibility and makes the transition to electric easier by reducing the dreaded range anxiety. Prices start at €37,995 with the top of the range model costing €64,995 for top trim, Premium Plus with AWD.

If you lose the AWD then the price drops to €53,495. The sweet spot of the range will see you having to find in or around €50k to have the best of ioniq5 motoring.

I said the Ioniq 5 is the best-looking electric car on sale. It is also one of the best cars on sale period. And one of the most desirable. Hyundai have an absolute belter on their hands. Not too far into the future it won’t be long before we lose the word electric and the Ioniq 5 is the car that will be remembered as the car that led that banishment.

It narrowly missed out on winning the recent Continental Irish Cary of the Year Award to the Kia EV6 (another super electric car) but it scooped my award of being the best car in the competition.

If you need any more convincing that the electrification of our cars is here to stay the Ioniq 5 is it. In January 2022 it was the best selling electric car in Ireland outselling the next best seller by 50%.

It was the 14th best selling car in January regardless of engine demonstrating how desirable the car is. Thats some serious all round performance. It won’t win your heart simply because it is electric it will win it because it is a sublime car. Test drive it and you’ll be converted.



