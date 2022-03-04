Search

04 Mar 2022

Dundalk man pleaded guilty to serious assault

Reporter:

Court Reporter

04 Mar 2022 9:01 PM

A 27 year old man accused of threatening to burn down the home of a middle-aged man pleaded guilty to seriously assaulting him.

Tyrone Byrne with an address at Anne Street, Dundalk entered guilty pleas at Dundalk Circuit Court to two charges.

He admitted assaulting the man causing him harm at Road Two, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk on September 10th last and causing damage to the front living room of the man's home at Villas 3, Muirhevnamor on the same date.

The court heard that a nolle prosequi will be entered in respect of two of the charges (which means they will be withdrawn by the prosecution) and the three other remaining counts could be marked "taken into consideration".

Judge Patrick Quinn directed the preparation of a Probation report and adjourned the case to June 15th.

The judge remanded the defendant on the same bail terms and conditions that were specially fixed in the district court, with a view to Mr. Byrne taking up a residential treatment place at Coolmine.

The Defence counsel explained to the court that his client was suffering from a very serious heroin addiction at the time, but while in custody, he has reduced his methadone maintenance to 15 mls and "is making good progress".

