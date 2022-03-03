Out and About: Enjoying nights out in Dundalk

Our photographer Arthur Kinahan has being out and about in town snapping revellers as they enjoyed a night out.
Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery.
How many familiar faces will you spot. Get tagging!
Gary Rogers with the SSE Airtricity league trophy in 2019, his fourth league triumph with the Lilywhites. (Pic: Sportsfile)
Derek Crilly climbing for a high ball during his time with Dundalk Gaels. In 2022 he transferred to Stabannon Parnells. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)
Declan Byrne bagged eight points for St Mochtas in their opening round victory over St Kevin's. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.