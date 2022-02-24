Search

24 Feb 2022

Louth Lidl stores raised €16,000 for charity Jigsaw last year

Louth Lidl stores raised €16,000 for charity Jigsaw last year

Reporter:

Reporter

24 Feb 2022 6:15 PM

The five stores across Louth and their 120 employees raised €16,000 for Jigsaw in 2021 and donated 6,000 meals to local communities through FoodCloud.

And Lidl Ireland said it  is delighted to announce it is extending its charity partnership with Jigsaw, the National Centre for Youth Mental Health in Ireland, for a further two years. 

As part of the new partnership the retailer has pledged to raise €2.5 million for Jigsaw who provide free confidential professional support to young people aged 12-25, in 14 centres across Ireland.

To date, Lidl Ireland have raised over €1.8 million for the charity and have committed to raise an additional €700,000 by the end of the partnership in 2024. 

This level of support has seen awareness of Jigsaw rise from 14% pre-partnership to 61% by December 2021, a period which saw a 33% increase in young people accessing Jigsaw’s services. 

Lidl have partnered with Jigsaw since 2018 and previously extended its partnership with the charity to account for the impact of COVID-19 on youth mental health.

In addition to the charity work the retailer does with Jigsaw, Lidl Ireland also works with FoodCloud, whose mission is to redistribute surplus food to charities, and last year, Lidl stores in Louth donated 6,000 meals to charities in the local communities.

J.P. Scally, CEO at Lidl Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be extending our partnership with Jigsaw, who do such great work for youth mental health and wellbeing in Ireland.

"We are very proud of the teams in Louth and all they’ve done for our chosen charity and in food donations last year.

"At Lidl, it is important to us that we are supporting causes and charities that our colleagues are invested in and care about and it was with their input and feedback that we decided that an extension of our partnership with Jigsaw was where we wanted to keep our focus. 

Dr Joseph Duffy, CEO of Jigsaw said: “We are so genuinely delighted that Lidl have selected to extend our partnership for a further two years. 

"This is a clear demonstration of their ongoing commitment to working with us to change the conversation on youth mental health in Ireland."

Out and About: Party night in Dundalk

Louth man urges Government not strand his Ukrainian family

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media