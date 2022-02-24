Louth Lidl stores raised €16,000 for charity Jigsaw last year

The five stores across Louth and their 120 employees raised €16,000 for Jigsaw in 2021 and donated 6,000 meals to local communities through FoodCloud.

And Lidl Ireland said it is delighted to announce it is extending its charity partnership with Jigsaw, the National Centre for Youth Mental Health in Ireland, for a further two years.

As part of the new partnership the retailer has pledged to raise €2.5 million for Jigsaw who provide free confidential professional support to young people aged 12-25, in 14 centres across Ireland.

To date, Lidl Ireland have raised over €1.8 million for the charity and have committed to raise an additional €700,000 by the end of the partnership in 2024.

This level of support has seen awareness of Jigsaw rise from 14% pre-partnership to 61% by December 2021, a period which saw a 33% increase in young people accessing Jigsaw’s services.

Lidl have partnered with Jigsaw since 2018 and previously extended its partnership with the charity to account for the impact of COVID-19 on youth mental health.

In addition to the charity work the retailer does with Jigsaw, Lidl Ireland also works with FoodCloud, whose mission is to redistribute surplus food to charities, and last year, Lidl stores in Louth donated 6,000 meals to charities in the local communities.

J.P. Scally, CEO at Lidl Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be extending our partnership with Jigsaw, who do such great work for youth mental health and wellbeing in Ireland.

"We are very proud of the teams in Louth and all they’ve done for our chosen charity and in food donations last year.

"At Lidl, it is important to us that we are supporting causes and charities that our colleagues are invested in and care about and it was with their input and feedback that we decided that an extension of our partnership with Jigsaw was where we wanted to keep our focus.

Dr Joseph Duffy, CEO of Jigsaw said: “We are so genuinely delighted that Lidl have selected to extend our partnership for a further two years.

"This is a clear demonstration of their ongoing commitment to working with us to change the conversation on youth mental health in Ireland."