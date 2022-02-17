Search

17 Feb 2022

Man stole hospital patient's clothes, Dundalk court heard

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

17 Feb 2022 9:00 PM

A homeless man who stole a bag containing a patient’s clothing from Our Lady of Lourdes hospital six days after he stole a bottle of vodka from Dunnes Stores in Ard Easmuinn, Dundalk, had his case adjourned at Dundalk district court last week to give him the opportunity to pay compensation.

The court heard Jack Martin (20)  who gave addresses at Marian Court, Drogheda and Cois Croinn, Saltown, Dundalk admitted stealing a bag of clothing worth €50 from another patient at Our Lady of Lourdes hospital on June 27th 2020.

The barrister explained his client had been admitted after consuming diazepam tablets and bleach.

He outlined how Mr. Martin has been homeless for some time. He had been working on a fruit farm but was let go and had absolutely no income.

However, he said he has just started work as a bricklayer's assistant on a site in Donnybrook.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan noted the defendant had taken a contested hearing date.

The court heard he had previous convictions for handling stolen property and failing to give his name and address, which occurred subsequent to the matters before the court.

She adjourned both cases to April 13th for the preparation of a Probation report and to allow the defendant to pay €87.50 in compensation.

After Judge McKiernan said the hospital theft was "really nasty” Mr. Martin replied “I understand that”.

