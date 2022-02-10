Search

10 Feb 2022

Dundalk man intoxicated on an electric scooter and in possession of metal baton

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

10 Feb 2022 9:01 PM

A metal baton was recovered from a 35-year-old man after he verbally abused gardai who became concerned for his safety after they saw him ‘unsteady’ on an electric scooter, Dundalk district court heard last week.

Sean Carroll with an address at Distillery Lane, Dundalk was charged with being intoxicated in a public place, using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour and possession of a black extendable baton arising out of the incident at Roden Place, Dundalk on October 31st last.

Court presenter Sgt Jimmy McGovern outlined last Wednesday how gardai on mobile patrol at 1.30am observed the defendant riding an electric scooter.

He was unsteady and was stopped as they had concerns for his safety but Mr. Carroll began shouting at one of them, telling her to eff off and to do her job.

Sgt. McGovern added that during a cursory search at the scene, a black steel metal baton was located in his pocket.

The court heard Mr. Carroll had previous convictions for public order offences, but his solicitor stressed that he had not offended in 10 years.

He added while his client had no excuse for his behaviour and was ‘very sorry for what happened on the night’, in respect of the offensive weapon charge, the solicitor explained Mr. Carroll had been assaulted while walking his dog a number of years ago.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed a €150 fine.

