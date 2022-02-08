Man charged with dangerous driving after gardai injured in Dundalk collision

A garda jeep and a patrol car were allegedly rammed during an almost 25 minute pursuit when a car failed to stop for gardai in Dundalk town centre, a contested bail hearing for a 20 year old south Armagh man charged with five counts of dangerous driving, was told yesterday (Monday)

At Drogheda district court sitting in Dundalk, Judge Eirinn McKiernan heard that two gardaí in the patrol car were injured and three passengers in the car allegedly driven by Cormac Murphy of St. Killian’s Park, Whitecross, were also taken to hospital as a precaution following the second collision on Sunday.

Garda Daniel O’Connor gave evidence of arresting the accused at 6.19am Sunday and later charging him at 7pm with five counts of dangerous driving.

The locations of the alleged offences are Crowe Street, Jocelyn Street, the Point Road, Barrack Street and Red Cow, Dundalk.

The accused made no reply when the charges were put to him after caution and the court heard that there is a likelihood of more serious charges being brought.

Garda O’Connor outlined a number of garda objections to bail being granted.

The defendant’s mother Charlotte Morgan Murphy - who said she was willing to stand as surety, told Judge McKiernan her son “hasn’t been himself for a while” having fallen 25 feet at work in September.

She added that her nephew – who she said was like a brother to the accused, had taken his own life in February 2019 and his anniversary mass was on Sunday morning.

The Defence barrister Stephen Faulkner BL argued that the maximum sentence on conviction for dangerous driving is six months and his client - who had never come to Garda attention before, is willing to comply with strict bail conditions.

Judge McKiernan remanded him on his own bond of €200 with an independent surety of €7,000 – with €5,000 cash to be lodged, to March 23rd for the directions of the DPP.

As part of the bail-terms he must sign-on daily at Dundalk Garda Station, remain intoxicant free, give an undertaking not to apply for any travel documents, provide a mobile phone number to gardai on which he can be contacted at all times and attend his GP for medical attention.