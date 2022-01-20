Psychiatric assessment for man accused of arson attack on garda cars at Dundalk station

A 32-year-old man accused of an arson attack outside Dundalk Garda Station is to be psychiatrically assessed.
Jason Corr who had an address at the time at Glengat B & B, Stapleton Place, Dundalk is charged with one count of arson - causing criminal damage by fire to two garda vehicles on August 18th last.
At Dundalk Circuit Court last Wednesday, the Defence counsel told Judge Patrick Quinn he had very real concerns about his client's mental health status at the time of the alleged offending and he was applying to have his legal aid extended to cover a psychiatric assessment.
Judge Quinn directed that a psychiatric report be prepared and adjourned the case to the 15th of June.
